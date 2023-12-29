Saltburn's Barry Keoghan Reacted To Filming His Full-Frontal Nude Scene With Three Words

While there were plenty of shocking movies released in 2023, one of the most chilling and disturbing was undoubtedly Emerald Fennell's dark comedy "Saltburn." A story of desire, judgment, envy, and lust, the film culminates in a devilish and debaucherous final celebration from Oliver (Barry Keoghan) as he finally gets everything he wants.

Viewers who have seen "Saltburn" will surely recall how his victory is celebrated with a naked dance through the titular house. It turns out it really was Keoghan busting a move and that no body doubles or prosthetics were used for the sequence. In fact, the actor embraced the nature of the scene pretty quickly and found his groove for what many might consider an uncomfortable shoot.

"After take one, I was ready to go," Keoghan told Men's Health. "I was like, 'Let's go again. Let's go again.' You kind of forget because there's such a comfortable environment created, and it gives you that license to go, 'All right, this is about the story now.'"

"The Banshees of Inisherin" actor continued by explaining, "It's ownership. This is my place. It's full confidence in, 'I can do what I want in this manor. I can strip to my barest and waltz around because this is mine.'"