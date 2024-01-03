Reacher Season 2's Serinda Swan Never Wants To Use One Karla Dixon Skill Again

Season 2 of "Reacher" has already proven to be a massive success for Amazon Prime. Not only are both seasons highly regarded by critics and fans alike, but the 2nd season managed to become the most-watched show of the year on the streaming service over a mere five days after this run began airing in December 2023.

On the other hand, that doesn't mean that the actors who work on the series always appreciate the demands that a show like "Reacher" makes of them. Case in point: four of the stars of the hit series — Alan Ritchson, Serinda Swan, Shaun Sipos, and Maria Sten — sat down to talk with BlackFilmandTV about their Season 2 experiences, and Swan, who plays Karla Dixon on the series, had an experience that she didn't want to ever repeat.

"Surviving the freezing cold when I go to Antarctica next, even though I never will," the actor said jokingly when asked about what kinds of new things she can do after her experience on the Amazon Prime series. "I don't want that skill set; I never want to use that skill set again. I don't want to have to learn how to talk with my mouth completely frozen ... I have that skill set."