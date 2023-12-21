Reacher Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Arrive On Prime Video?

Amazon's Prime Video has had a pretty banner year for its original series. The final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" arrived, and the platform was also home to high-profile superhero projects like "Gen V" and "Invincible." But the one show to blow all of them out of the water (at least ratings-wise) is "Reacher" Season 2.

After three days of release, "Reacher" Season 2 became the most-watched Prime Video original series of 2023. And that's with only three episodes available, all of which debuted on December 15. If you want to get caught up on all the action, five more episodes will be released weekly, so make sure to carve out time on Fridays for the near future.

December 22, 2023: Episode 4 — "A Night at the Symphony"

With eight episodes total, "Reacher" Season 2 is the same length as the first, which is also available on Prime Video if you want to see Alan Ritchson come into his own as the barrel-chested, nomadic fixer Jack Reacher.