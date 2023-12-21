Reacher Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Arrive On Prime Video?
Amazon's Prime Video has had a pretty banner year for its original series. The final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" arrived, and the platform was also home to high-profile superhero projects like "Gen V" and "Invincible." But the one show to blow all of them out of the water (at least ratings-wise) is "Reacher" Season 2.
After three days of release, "Reacher" Season 2 became the most-watched Prime Video original series of 2023. And that's with only three episodes available, all of which debuted on December 15. If you want to get caught up on all the action, five more episodes will be released weekly, so make sure to carve out time on Fridays for the near future.
- December 22, 2023: Episode 4 — "A Night at the Symphony"
- December 29, 2023: Episode 5 — "Burial"
- January 5, 2024: Episode 6 — "New York's Finest"
- January 12, 2024: Episode 7 — "The Man Goes Through"
- January 19, 2024: Episode 8 — "Fly Boy"
With eight episodes total, "Reacher" Season 2 is the same length as the first, which is also available on Prime Video if you want to see Alan Ritchson come into his own as the barrel-chested, nomadic fixer Jack Reacher.
Fans can dive right into Reacher Season 2
With "Reacher" all the rage right now, many people may feel compelled to check out Season 1 if they missed it when it first aired in February 2022. However, it's not mandatory if you're pressed for time. "Reacher" is based on the Jack Reacher novels from Lee Child, where the titular character is a drifter finding himself in the middle of dangerous predicaments. Season 1 was based on the first Jack Reacher book, "Killing Floor," while Season 2 draws from the 11th book, "Bad Luck and Trouble."
Season 1 may give new viewers a chance to understand the character and his world a bit more, but it's unnecessary to understand Season 2's story. It's a new plotline with an almost entirely new cast. This makes it an ideal series for newcomers who may be reluctant to binge-watch something with a previous season under its belt already.
"Reacher" episodes vary in length slightly. The first three episodes of Season 2 fall within the range of 47 to 56 minutes, and the remaining five installments will probably be in that neighborhood, too. And anyone who likes what they see with "Reacher" Season 2 will be delighted to hear that Prime Video has already ordered Season 3. With this kind of hype, it's Jack Reacher's world, and we're all just living in it.