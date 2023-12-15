Reacher Season 2: Why Karla Dixon Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Reacher" Season 2, Episode 1

Season 1 of Amazon Prime Video's "Reacher" starts with stakes that are just about as high as they can get. Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) finds out that his brother Joe (Christopher Russell) has been murdered and starts collaborating with the last honest cops in Margrave, Georgia to investigate the conspiracy behind the bloodshed. It may be easy to assume that the show can't possibly make things any more personal for Reacher after that — and yet, the sophomore season finds a way.

The protagonist's past once again rears its head on "Reacher" Season 2, which brings his old Special Investigations team front and center. After the mysterious death of former team member Calvin Franz (Luke Bilyk), Reacher is pulled from his nomadic life into a new investigation that revolves around his old unit. Season 1 veteran and successful private investigator Neagley (Maria Sten) is obviously in the mix, but the viewer also meets other faces from Reacher's military past. Among the most prominent of these is Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a former team member who seems to have a certain amount of chemistry with Reacher — something that doesn't go unnoticed by the others.

If Dixon seems familiar, there's a good reason for that. After all, there's a good chance that you've already seen Swan in one of her many roles before she joined the cast of "Reacher." Here's a look at some of her best-known work.