Reacher: 5 Things We Want To See Next After Season 2's Thrilling Finale

Contains spoilers for "Reacher" Season 2

And with that, the biggest henchman-crushing hero on television leaves another case in a bus' rearview. Season 2 of "Reacher" is well and truly done, with Alan Ritchson's titular hero going it alone once more, riding off into an already highly anticipated third season. Greenlit even before the second season aired on Prime Video, it's safe to say that Jack Reacher has some more fight left in him that we want to see, but there are a few essential elements that, if handled correctly, could see it surpass the immense dose of Dad TV we've just been blessed with.

Let's not speak out of turn, of course. Reacher's return was full of brilliant moments varying from breaking a man's arm with his own head to taking on a former Terminator and saving the day. That's the kind of dumb and equally brilliant fun we want via a weekly dose, just like we got here. However, if Season 3 really wants to raise the bar to a level that only Reacher could well, reach, checking some of these wants off the list would be great to see. We know you don't mess with the special investigators, but mixing things up a bit next time around would certainly be welcome, starting with whoever is the next big bad — and they really do need to be big.