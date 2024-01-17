First Reacher Season 3 Photo Shared By Alan Ritchson
It's probably safe to say that after a couple of attempts at bringing Lee Child's most famous character to the screen, fans have finally hit the jackpot with "Reacher." Starring a jacked-up Alan Ritchson as nomadic fixer Jack Reacher, the series' second season pulled off the mean feat of being Prime Video's most-watched show of the year in only five days at the tail end of 2023.
For those of you who are eagerly awaiting more "Reacher" as Season 2 comes to a close, Ritchson has taken to his Instagram to provide a bit of hope for what's to come. The actor made a few different posts about being back in action for Season 3, and cryptic as they are, they do offer a window into some of what's been going on behind the scenes.
"Welp ... we're back," the first post read. "Season 3 of Reacher ... crustier than ever." The caption accompanied a picture of Ritchson in character, with his face covered in either mud or some of the camouflage face paint that the hulking ex-military detective has been known to use to get the drop on his opponents. The actor also appeared to be sporting a bit more facial hair than in Season 2, which suggests that maybe his character could be sporting a beard.
Alan Ritchson shared a bit more about Season 3
The notion that Jack Reacher may be growing out his facial hair was further reinforced by another post, in which Alan Ritchson revealed through a video that he was indeed on the set of Season 3 of the series. However, this has to be taken somewhat with a grain of salt, as the actor was also sporting a well-coiffed hairdo, a look that his gruff titular character probably won't be adopting any time soon.
"'Tis the season of giving, so here's a nice big Reacher surprise," read the caption that accompanied the video. Strangely, though, it wraps up with a look at Season 2 ... which is just the season's first scene. This is a bit of an odd choice, especially since Ritchson seems at first to be setting up a compilation of scenes. There was one final post for fans to mull over as well, and it's safe to say that this one is for those "Reacher" fans who find themselves swooning over Ritchson. The picture shows a make-up artist whose job it is to color in the lines of the actor's well-toned abs, a position that more than a few of the show's viewers might like to apply for.
While these glimpses into Season 3 are fairly basic, they're definitely better than nothing. Meanwhile, fans can hope that Ritchson will continue to release more snippets as the third season of "Reacher" continues production.