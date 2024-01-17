First Reacher Season 3 Photo Shared By Alan Ritchson

It's probably safe to say that after a couple of attempts at bringing Lee Child's most famous character to the screen, fans have finally hit the jackpot with "Reacher." Starring a jacked-up Alan Ritchson as nomadic fixer Jack Reacher, the series' second season pulled off the mean feat of being Prime Video's most-watched show of the year in only five days at the tail end of 2023.

For those of you who are eagerly awaiting more "Reacher" as Season 2 comes to a close, Ritchson has taken to his Instagram to provide a bit of hope for what's to come. The actor made a few different posts about being back in action for Season 3, and cryptic as they are, they do offer a window into some of what's been going on behind the scenes.

"Welp ... we're back," the first post read. "Season 3 of Reacher ... crustier than ever." The caption accompanied a picture of Ritchson in character, with his face covered in either mud or some of the camouflage face paint that the hulking ex-military detective has been known to use to get the drop on his opponents. The actor also appeared to be sporting a bit more facial hair than in Season 2, which suggests that maybe his character could be sporting a beard.