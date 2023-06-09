Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Review: The Prequel Tones It Down A Notch

Picking up seven years after the Amblin-esque, '80s set palette cleanser of "Bumblebee," "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" transports to Brooklyn to introduce two new human protagonists. There's ex-military tech wiz Noah (Anthony Ramos), a young man struggling to take care of his mother and his ailing little brother, and Elena (Dominique Fishback), a museum researcher stuck under the thumb of an ungrateful boss who doesn't see or value her. The two are set on a collision course when Elena discovers a mysterious artifact central to the film's core conflict and Noah gets trapped inside a Transformer while trying to steal a car at the exact moment the Autobots become aware of this artifact's presence in the city.

There's a lot more about the planet-eating Unicron (voiced by Colman Domingo), the Predacon forces he sends to Earth in search of the artifact, and the fact that they, and the Maximals, the animalistic counterpart to the Autobots, are in fact all from the future, despite some of them landing in prehistoric times. But "Beasts" is more simply about a device that allows for travel between Earth and Cybertron and how hard Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) is willing to fight to get his people back home. Noah and Elena join their cause, globetrotting as the franchise's requisite human core to the ongoing war between enormous space robots that turn into cars and planes and now apes and birds.

Having all of this messy lore stripped down to its barest essence allows an audience to just focus on the scene-to-scene back and forth between the good guys and the bad guys and the stakes of two planets hanging in the balance. It may sound reductive, or a little condescending, to damn the film with faint praise for being fun and easy and simple. But think about how convoluted, inconsistent, and strange the Bayformers films were, and how much cataclysmic chaos, jingoism, and toilet humor so often muddled some blockbuster pictures that otherwise were astonishingly ornate in their visual construction and ambition.

By simplifying this franchise back down to a digestible Saturday morning cartoon vibe, viewers can come to the multiplex and check on their favorite shapeshifting alien machines without being confused as to what happened in the last one, or worried this new one will prove an embarrassing waste of cinematic effort. "Beasts" provides a pleasant viewing experience for all ages, which is about the most you ought to expect from a feature film based on a line of action figures. But there's still a tinge of Bay missing that is hard to shake.