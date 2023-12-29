Many MCU Fans Have The Same Reaction To What If...? Season 2 Episode 6

After a rough 2023, Marvel Studios has launched what may just be the best thing it's done all year. "What If...?" Season 2, Episode 6 — "What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World" — has earned mountains of praise from fans to the point where people are thinking of giving Marvel another chance after some lackluster outings.

For many Redditors on a discussion thread that covered the topic, Kahhori's episode is a standout. According to u/NotGodsThrowaway, the only negative is that it was too short. "The fact that this wasn't a full length live action movie is a travesty," they wrote. "This was insanely good." Redditor u/Sound_swipe hopes it isn't the last we've seen of the new hero Kahhori, voiced by Devery Jacobs, "By far the best episode this season!" they commented. "The pacing for this show feels off a lot of times, but they completely avoided that issue this episode. Really hope that they find a way to introduce Kahhori into the 616 MCU."

And since Kahhori is a new hero and the episode follows a new timeline, anyone could watch it and understand what's going on. And it doesn't get bogged down by common Marvel pitfalls, which is what @AltArmedForces shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Even if you do not like Marvel, you need to watch season 2 episode 6 of What if...," they posted. "For all of Marvel's faults for the past couple years, that episode itself seemingly rights everything." This kind of praise is hard to come by in any superhero media, so what is it about "What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World" that has enraptured audiences?