A What If...? Season 2 Episode Will Introduce A New Marvel Hero

One of the great things about watching Marvel's "What If...?" on Disney+ is the excitement that comes when a new character comes on board to navigate an alternate timeline. For a show that shakes up the foundations of the "MCU" timeline thanks to the ending of "Loki," the animated anthology has consistently swapped occupations of everybody from T'Challa to the show's narrator, the Watcher.

With the arrival of Season 2 sometime in 2023, viewers can look forward to the introduction of Kahhori, a Mohawk woman on a search to learn more about her powers. This is brought to light once the Tesseract Infinity Stone falls to Earth in the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, Marvel reports. The episode will take place before America was colonized by Europeans.

Her intro and the installment, in general, is a step forward for inclusivity and proper indigenous storytelling as Marvel also revealed the Mohawk Nation worked closely with writer Ryan Little to ensure accurate cultural representation. With the character reveal, fans are sharing their excitement about discovering more of the young woman's quest.