What If...? Season 2: The New MCU Hero's Cosmic Powers Are Deeper Than You Think

Marvel Studios premiered Season 1 of "What If...?" on Disney+ during the latter half of 2021. Each episode tells a standalone story revolving around some sort of significant alteration to the primary Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, conceivable through the multiverse's infinite possibilities. Ahead of "What If...?" Season 2's release on December 22, the official Marvel website profiled a new superhero named Kahhori, who will be introduced as the protagonist of an upcoming episode.

The Tesseract, in this particular episode's timeline, ends up in the territory of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, which, in real life, consists of the Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, and Seneca Nations. Specifically, the Tesseract transforms a lake into a cosmic gateway of sorts, which is where Kahhori obtains her superpowers. The debut trailer for "What If...?" Season 2 includes some brief footage of Kahhori, revealing that the superpowers she receives from the Tesseract Lake seemingly allow her to open up large blue portals.

While her powers' precise utility remains unspecified, this footage of Kahhori near the trailer's end is accompanied by narration from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) during which the word "time" is emphasized, suggesting she may be able to move objects through spacetime.