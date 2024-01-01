Marvel May Have Cast A New Wolverine (But It's Not Who You Think)
Despite some recent stumbles, it's still a good time to be a Marvel fan. Not only is the MCU still up and running with Phase 5, but fan favorites like Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) are set to join its ranks with "Deadpool 3." Furthermore, "Loki" Season 2 on Disney+ was both popular and acclaimed, and there has been a host of great games featuring popular Marvel characters like Spider-Man for fans to dig into.
Unfortunately, it looks like one fan dug in a little too deeply as a swath of images, videos, and details from Insomniac's upcoming "Wolverine" game have been leaked following a ransomware attack on the developer. While the accuracy of these leaks can't be fully confirmed, as the game is still in development, they may be telling us who will be playing the beloved "X-Men" character in the game — and it isn't Daniel Radcliffe, who's been rumored for the role in the MCU.
If the leaks are correct, Liam McIntyre will be taking on the titular role in "Marvel's Wolverine." The actor is no stranger to voiceover work, with other video game roles in games like "Gears 5" in his past and, even more appropriately, comic book characters like Captain Boomerang in "Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay" and Aquaman in "Justice Society: World War 2."
Plenty of other casting information has leaked as well
If you're curious about which other "X-Men" mainstays we might expect to see in "Marvel's Wolverine," a casting list was also leaked — and if it's correct, fans will likely be blown away. Featuring characters who have been unexplored in previous adaptations like Mister Sinister and Omega Red, it showcases plenty to get excited about.
The list reads as follows (via DotEsports):
Mister Sinister: Troy Baker
Sabretooth: Brett Gipson
Mystique: Nicole Pacent
Sasquatch: Jeff Nordlin
Lady Deathstrike: Jolean Kim
Sunfire: Jonathan Toshiobu Tanigaki
Omega Red: Raphael Korkhill
Callisto: Debra Wilson
Tyger Tiger: Kelly Hu
Davina: Pragathi Guruprasad
Leech: Noga Wind
The leak also states — if the details are to be trusted — that Jean Grey will be in the game as a playable character, portrayed by Kirzia Bajos. While there are likely thousands of fans who are thrilled to have all this new information about the upcoming "Wolverine" game, many others have sympathized with Insomniac over the leak.
The studio itself posted a statement regarding the cyberattack and leaks on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "This experience has been extremely distressing for us. We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve." The message added, "However, like Logan ... Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans."