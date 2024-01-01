Marvel May Have Cast A New Wolverine (But It's Not Who You Think)

Despite some recent stumbles, it's still a good time to be a Marvel fan. Not only is the MCU still up and running with Phase 5, but fan favorites like Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) are set to join its ranks with "Deadpool 3." Furthermore, "Loki" Season 2 on Disney+ was both popular and acclaimed, and there has been a host of great games featuring popular Marvel characters like Spider-Man for fans to dig into.

Unfortunately, it looks like one fan dug in a little too deeply as a swath of images, videos, and details from Insomniac's upcoming "Wolverine" game have been leaked following a ransomware attack on the developer. While the accuracy of these leaks can't be fully confirmed, as the game is still in development, they may be telling us who will be playing the beloved "X-Men" character in the game — and it isn't Daniel Radcliffe, who's been rumored for the role in the MCU.

If the leaks are correct, Liam McIntyre will be taking on the titular role in "Marvel's Wolverine." The actor is no stranger to voiceover work, with other video game roles in games like "Gears 5" in his past and, even more appropriately, comic book characters like Captain Boomerang in "Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay" and Aquaman in "Justice Society: World War 2."