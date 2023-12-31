Who Is The Woman In The T-Mobile iPhone 15 Commercial & Where Have Marvel Fans Seen Her Before?

The face of T-Mobile's 2023 holiday ad surely looks familiar to movie fans. The commercial sees a woman trying on a new jacket in a ski resort and looking in amazement at the iPhone 15. Her reflection in the mirror informs her that she can get four iPhones for her family with T-Mobile at a reasonable price. At a few points, her reflection refers to her as an "action star" and makes mention of her stuntwoman, indicating that this is no ordinary passerby.

And indeed, the star of the commercial is none other than actress Zoe Saldana, who would probably look more familiar to viewers with green makeup. Perhaps her best-known role in recent years has been that of Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The vengeful adopted daughter of mad titan Thanos, Gamora's tough exterior slowly chips away as she learns to embrace her new family in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy" and 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

She meets her untimely demise in 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" when Thanos sacrifices her to obtain the Soul Stone, only for a 2014 Gamora from an alternate timeline to be brought back during the Time Heist in "Avengers: Endgame." Despite fighting alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes in "Endgame" and later the Guardians in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," she ultimately goes down a different path and joins the Ravagers.