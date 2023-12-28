The 5 Most Googled Movies In 2023 All Stirred Controversy - Except One

An old adage claims that controversy creates cash, so it's unsurprising to learn that four of the most searched films of 2023 caused outrage. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Barbie," "Oppenheimer," "Jawan," "Sound of Freedom," and "John Wick: Chapter 4" are the five films Google users were most interested in finding out about these past 12 months, but why did some of them cause so much polarization?

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" upset some people in the political arena, as it was banned in Vietnam and Kuwait for depicting a map resembling the "nine-dash line." The symbol promotes the idea that the islands and reefs in the South China Sea belong to China, so some naysayers of the comedy have labeled the movie communist propaganda.

"Oppenheimer" also caused an uproar that transcended the realm of entertainment. Christopher Nolan's blockbuster about the creation of the nuclear bomb has been accused of downplaying the atomic attacks that destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, as the filmmaker opted not to recreate the horrific events in the movie. Elsewhere, the film was accused of being anti-Hindu by right-wing religious commentators as the title character (Cillian Murphy) reads from the "Bhagavad Gita" during a sex scene.

Both of these films took over the world in 2023, and their widespread visibility probably inflamed their controversies. However, some of this year's most searched titles were unlikely success stories that found crossover success and inspired debates.