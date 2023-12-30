Star Wars: Yaddle Mastered A Forbidden Jedi Force Technique Too Graphic For Kids

Despite Yaddle being confirmed to have learned the deadly art of morichro, she has never been shown actually using it — in canon, "Star Wars Legends" material, or otherwise. However, that's not to see that the Touch of Death has never been witnessed by fans. The 1994 novel "Champions of the Force" by Kevin J. Anderson sees Luke Skywalker's star pupil Kyp Durron using morichro on himself to essentially put his body in stasis for a brief period of time. Instances such as this one aside, fans have yet to see the technique directly used on another being or taken to its extreme — and deadly — conclusion.

Morichro is just one of various taboo Jedi techniques generally frowned up and yet nonetheless learned and wielded by major characters. The climactic battle between Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) on the volcanic planet of Mustafar actually sees Obi-Wan cheat his former apprentice using a banned lightsaber move known as mou kei. Meanwhile, "Ahsoka" sees the bounty hunter Marrok using a tricky lightsaber move that both the Jedi and the Sith agreed to never use called Tràkata.

Based on the precedent of other forbidden techniques, it seems like only a matter of time until morichro is depicted somewhere in the "Star Wars" universe on-screen. The chances of Yaddle being the one to use it are admittedly slim, as the character dies at the hands of Count Dooku around the time of the fall of the High Republic. That said, there's always a chance of another prequel-set story bringing the character back, so anything's possible.