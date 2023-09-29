Ahsoka Featured A Tricky Lightsaber Move Both Jedi & Sith Agreed To Never Use

"Ahsoka" has treated "Star Wars" fans to some of the most impressive lightsaber fights in the franchise's history, but one move used during Episode 4 is a major faux pax for both Jedi and Sith. If you look closely at the move Marrok (Paul Darnell) pulls at the 15:08 timestamp, you'll see that he briefly deactivates one half of his double lightsaber as Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) parries it, moving past her and then reactivating the blade as she stumbles. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but that nifty little maneuver is an established lightsaber technique found elsewhere in "Star Wars" lore.

The move set it comes from is called Tràkata, and it's a specific lightsaber form that can be highly effective when used with perfect timing and movement. However, it is generally frowned upon by both Jedi and Sith due to its deceptiveness. The Jedi find it dishonorable because deception is the way of the dark side, and the Sith disavow it because they believe it shows weakness. But when you're in a fight to the death with the deadliest weapons in the galaxy, honor can sometimes go out the window.

Faced with Ahsoka's highly trained fighting style, Marrok attempts to use Tràkata, perhaps sensing that, without a few dirty tricks, he will be outmatched. But he doesn't pull it off completely. A more trained Tràkata user would have used the move to slice Ahsoka in half, whereas Marrok only manages to unbalance her.