Star Wars: Obi-Wan Cheated Against Anakin Skywalker With A Banned Lightsaber Move

As far as Star Wars lightsaber battles go, few are more iconic than the climactic confrontation between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker at the end of "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." On the fiery surface of Mustafar, the pair engage in an epic battle as Obi-Wan laments his former Padawan's turn to the dark side. Of course, fans know that Obi-Wan emerges victorious, leaving Anakin to a fiery demise that cements his emergence as Darth Vader. However, things may have gone differently if Obi-Wan didn't play a little dirty with his lightsaber moves.

By some accounts, Obi-Wan actually cheats in his duel against Anakin due to using a lightsaber tactic the Jedi have historically been banned from using. The move, known as the mou kei, is the act of using a lightsaber to sever multiple limbs from the opponent at once. It's one of the most deadly lightsaber techniques out there and is generally considered taboo. Backed into a corner, Obi-Wan uses the forbidden maneuver and cuts off Anakin's legs and left arm, ending the confrontation. In the end, it seems that neither opponent leaves the Mustafar battle with their honor fully intact.