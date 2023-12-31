Whatever Happened To Banana Phone After Shark Tank?

Phones are essential to our lives, but they don't all have to be the same rectangular cubes we stuff in our pockets. Entrepreneurs Brian Brunsing and Max Brown hoped to bring a fun, new twist to this everyday item with the introduction of the Banana Phone. As its name implies, the product is a banana-shaped device that can make calls, listen to music, and interact with voice assistants when connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

Brunsing, Brown, and their third business partner Charlie Katrycz (who does not appear on Banana Phone's "Shark Tank" segment) developed the idea in 2017. They launched an Indiegogo campaign with the intent of raising $30,000. It exceeded expectations, bringing in $44,850 from nearly 700 backers. Outside of its comedic value, however, the Banana Phone also has a greater cause behind it. The company has teamed up with the UK-based organization Gearing Up for Gorillas, which aims to protect and preserve the critically endangered mountain gorillas of Central Africa. Not only are Banana Phone's products and packaging sustainably sourced, but the team also donates 1% of its sales to the operation.

Banana Phone hit its stride on social media after actress Reese Witherspoon posted about the item to her followers in 2022. Not long after, "Shark Tank" came calling, leading to the company's debut on Season 14 of the series.