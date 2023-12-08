Superman: Legacy's Edi Gathegi Is Getting Jacked For His Mr. Terrific Role
The 2025 premiere of "Superman: Legacy" will mark the official advent of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, introducing a new, MCU-inspired canon to DC Comics film adaptations. In July, a "Superman: Legacy" casting announcement revealed that Edi Gathegi of "Twilight" and "StartUp" fame will play Mister Terrific. This is noteworthy beyond the character's role in the Man of Steel's story, given that this "Superman: Legacy" casting potentially sets up DC's Fantastic Four equivalent, called The Terrifics.
Now that Gathegi is confirmed for what may become a multi-film DC Universe role, a social media post by his trainer, Paolo Mascitti, reveals that he's putting on some muscle for the part. Mascitti shared a brief look at Gathegi's training on his Instagram Story with the caption, "@iamedigathegi is not playing around." An athletic jacket partially obscures the actor's physique, but the tight fit reveals a sizable chest and biceps.
Filming for "Superman: Legacy" isn't slated to kick off until March 2024, so Gathegi might be capable of bulking up even further before shooting. Even if that doesn't turn out to be the case, he's already rocking an impressive physique ahead of his DC Universe debut.
Edi Gathegi is working with his Superman: Legacy co-star David Corenswet's trainer
Paolo Mascitti is an experienced personal trainer in Hollywood. Beyond working with Edi Gathegi, he counts names like Flula Borg from "The Suicide Squad" and "Mr. Robot" star Christian Slater as his clients. Mascitti is also responsible for training "Superman: Legacy" lead David Corenswet, who plays the titular hero in this first DC Universe film.
Images of Corenswet looking jacked ahead of his "Superman: Legacy" debut started surfacing in August and September. Considering how much bulk Corenswet has added compared to photos of some of his prior public appearances, his training must have started months earlier, if not even during the previous year. Now that Gathegi appears to have undergone a considerable transformation of his own, it's possible he started training with Mascitti around the time or shortly after Corenswet kicked off his Superman regimen.
"Beyond grateful a master storyteller has invited me to contribute to an iconic property and this artistic conversation. Humbled to join the DC family. Thank you, James Gunn, Peter Safran & Chantal Nong. Up up and away," Gathegi wrote in an Instagram post about his casting. He has yet to comment on the role since then, but his new look suggests that he's taking preparations plenty seriously.