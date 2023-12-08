Superman: Legacy's Edi Gathegi Is Getting Jacked For His Mr. Terrific Role

The 2025 premiere of "Superman: Legacy" will mark the official advent of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, introducing a new, MCU-inspired canon to DC Comics film adaptations. In July, a "Superman: Legacy" casting announcement revealed that Edi Gathegi of "Twilight" and "StartUp" fame will play Mister Terrific. This is noteworthy beyond the character's role in the Man of Steel's story, given that this "Superman: Legacy" casting potentially sets up DC's Fantastic Four equivalent, called The Terrifics.

Now that Gathegi is confirmed for what may become a multi-film DC Universe role, a social media post by his trainer, Paolo Mascitti, reveals that he's putting on some muscle for the part. Mascitti shared a brief look at Gathegi's training on his Instagram Story with the caption, "@iamedigathegi is not playing around." An athletic jacket partially obscures the actor's physique, but the tight fit reveals a sizable chest and biceps.

Filming for "Superman: Legacy" isn't slated to kick off until March 2024, so Gathegi might be capable of bulking up even further before shooting. Even if that doesn't turn out to be the case, he's already rocking an impressive physique ahead of his DC Universe debut.