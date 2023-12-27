Wolverine Smells: 5 Things Only Marvel Fans Know About Logan's Super Sniff Power

Wolverine has rightly earned the title of one of the most feared X-Men in the Marvel Universe, as the hero's adamantium claws, superhuman strength, and healing factor make him among the most unkillable characters in comics. However, one of Wolverine's best abilities has nothing to do with killing or rage. Instead, his sniffing prowess, whether used for tracking or smelling danger, is one of his most integral powers.

First appearing in "Incredible Hulk" #181 (by Len Wein, Herb Trimpe, Jack Abel, Glynis Wein, and Artie Simek), Wolverine debuts as a deadly force of nature despite his lack of height, taking down the monster Wendigo before turning his sights on defeating the Hulk. In the decades since his first comic appearance, Logan's animalistic powers are still on display, with Marvel showcasing his unique mutant physiology in combination with his enhancements from the Weapon X Program. As a result, he's one of the X-Men's most important members.

One power that's become increasingly more vital for the hero is his heightened sense of smell. Super-sniffing allows Wolverine to do a wide variety of things, including tracking enemies, protecting those he cares about, identifying substances, and revealing secrets simply by smelling someone or something. So, while his claws and healing factor are impressive, some Marvel fans consider what he can do with his nose allowing for his most special abilities — and with good reason.