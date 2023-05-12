Marvel Is Redesigning A Classic Captain Marvel Villain In New Series

ComicBook.com has revealed Nitro's new redesign, courtesy artist Paolo Villanelli, and it's a striking one.

The villain gets a fresh appearance as his costume stays the same color, now complimented by an armor-like design and a more distinctive shape. The logo on his chest also changes, as the gold circle logo becomes more like an explosion.

While Nitro maintains his long grey hair, now it's thicker and paired with an overgrown beard. Nitro also gets an updated gaseous form, as the design page features him standing side-by-side with his deadlier visage. The redesign makes the villain seem less silly and more formidable, which is appropriate for his explosive powers.

Marvel Comics

The accompanying text solicitation for "Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest" #2 teases trouble ahead for Carol Danvers:

Captain Marvel meets the challenge of a lifetime. When a few gloom and doom teenagers tell the Captain that heroics are a waste of energy on a dying planet, she sets out to prove them wrong — and gets more than she bargained for when they're all teleported to hostile alien territory! As Spider-Woman seeks help from some of Earth's greatest heroes, explosive villain NITRO and his spooky alien pal NADA make their move!

While Captain Marvel has been confronted by villains from Mar-Vell's past before, Nitro represents an all-new threat. It will be intriguing to see how much Carol's energy-absorbing powers can help her take down Nitro, or if she ends up facing a similar fate as Mar-Vell. The new adventure begins in "Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest" by Ann Nocenti and Paolo Villanelli, arriving in comic book stores and online retailers in July.