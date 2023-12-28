Whatever Happened To Pretty Rugged After Shark Tank?

Those who enjoy experiencing the sights and sounds of nature but want to stay fashionable while doing so may have been paying close attention in Season 14, Episode 5 of "Shark Tank." Pretty Rugged is a lifestyle brand with a line of premium blankets, outerwear, and faux fur accessories that blend durable, functional technology with luxurious design. The company's claim to fame is its blankets that employ a proprietary wind and waterproof fabric known as RuggedTex, the first of its kind.

Founder Tracy Slocum's love for the outdoors can be traced back long before she was born. Her great-great-grandfather Joshua Slocum made history in the late 19th century as the first person to solo sail around the world, with many going on to deem him "The New World Columbus." While on his expedition, Joshua was wrapped in different furs to combat the harsh weather conditions at sea.

Tracy enjoyed spending mornings boating on the lake but failed to find a blanket that would keep her warm and dry all the way. Inspired by her great-great-grandfather's ingenuity and adventurousness, she embarked on her own journey to find a better solution, working alongside different fashion experts to deliver on her vision. Pretty Rugged officially launched in 2016 and already started seeing major traction. Tracy won the NY NOW Best New Product award in both 2018 and 2019, along with the company's pet blanket getting placed on Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2018. In 2022, Tracy hit another major entrepreneurial milestone with her "Shark Tank" debut.