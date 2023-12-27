Natasha O'Keeffe Explains Why Lanfear Is Wheel Of Time's Beyoncé - Exclusive

In the immortal words of Michael Scott, "I am Beyoncé. Always." The manager utters the phrase when arguing with a coworker, but it turns out that there are more fantastical and wide-sweeping applications for the comparison than petty office altercations. In an interview with Looper, Natasha O'Keeffe recently compared her own role as the complex villain Lanfear in "The Wheel of Time" to the singing sensation.

O'Keeffe explained, "[Lanfear's] goal in the whole realm of the world ... Beyoncé and Jay-Z. She wants to be the king and queen. What she wants is the Dragon and her to be together, have their kingdom, make some good choices. That's her main goal, and to shoo away anybody else that gets in the way of that."

Lanfear is an enemy that is out not to destroy but to seduce and ultimately rule alongside the show's primary protagonist, Rand al'Thor (who is the Dragon Reborn, a reincarnation of a legendary hero Lanfear once loved). In our conversation, we asked the British actress what Lanfear wants now that she's been introduced in Season 2 and will continue to be a factor in Season 3. Her decision to size the character up alongside the pop culture icon was perfect.