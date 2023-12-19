Wheel Of Time's Josha Stradowski Talks Short Hair, Source Material, And Season 2 - Exclusive Interview

On a less serious note, you get a dramatic haircut in Season 2, and we actually talked to the Season 2 hair and makeup supervisor, Davina Lamont, back in August, and she was talking about how this reflected the desire for Rand to change his appearance and keep a low profile. Can you speak to that at all? Did the haircut affect the way you presented yourself in Season 2?

I have this tradition that after shooting — with Rand Season 1, I walked around with red hair for two years — and the fastest way to get rid of it is to shave my head. After Season 1, I did that, and they saw that and took that idea for Season 2. I love that idea, because it's not only because of the color of his hair that he's more anonymous, but it was also to sacrifice the past. It's literally shaving off all your hair and leaving it behind and, trying at least, to be reborn.

That's a lot more symbolism than I expected. That's cool. So now that Rand can't really hide behind that anonymity anymore, should we expect another hairstyle shift moving forward? Is this a new thing? And no spoilers...

What I can reveal is that Season 3, Rand will have a little bit more hair on his head. Big plans.

What was it like acting opposite of Natasha O'Keeffe for so much of this season? Do you have any fun behind-the-scenes stories? How was that, working together?

We had so much fun. We were really lucky that we started off as the Innkeeper and the Young Man, and that was a really nice way to establish that relationship with Thomas Knapper, who is a great director. We rehearsed all the scenes and wanted to make sure that all the nuances were there. Then, when we established that honest relationship, it was time for the reveal, and that was, for the both of us, very fun to shoot.

Also, Season 3, that keeps on going, and that is a very interesting area to explore because Lanfear is the Devil, and you can't love the Devil. It feels at times that Lanfear is the only one that really understands Rand, and because Rand is often very lonely in what he feels and sees, it seems like, at times, he can't express it to anyone else, and she's exactly what he needs — but she's the devil. That was very interesting for us to explore, and I secretly hope that Rand and Lanfear marry, but I don't think that will happen.

I don't think so, either. Did you guys film all of your scenes in order? Were you able to progress into that?

With Rand and Lanfear, we shot them in [chronological] order. Yes, we did. Yeah.