Why Wheel Of Time's 'Gory And Evil' Lanfear Audition Won Natasha O'Keeffe Over - Exclusive

One of the splashiest additions to "The Wheel of Time" Season 2 was the introduction of the innkeeper Selene — aka the Forsaken Lanfear. Played by Natasha O'Keeffe, the arrival of Lanfear marks an important moment for the show: It introduces a complex and terrifying female antagonist who is simultaneously infatuated with the primary hero and willing to stop at nothing to have him to herself.

In early December, Looper had a chance to talk to O'Keeffe about her part in Season 2. When we asked her what it was like finding out that she was on the show, her response was that she didn't even know what show she was getting involved in when she originally auditioned.

"When I went for the auditions for 'The Wheel of Time,' I didn't know it was 'The Wheel of Time' at all," the British actress explained. "I didn't know what the project was. There were hints at things, but my character wasn't Lanfear or anything like that. But the scenes that I had to do for the auditions were all pretty gory and very evil — real Lanfear scenarios — and that really intrigued me."

When she was offered the part, it turned out to be one of the most disturbing baddies in the entire Robert Jordan universe — and O'Keeffe delivered on the part in spades. To be clear, when we say "disturbing," we don't mean simply evil. Lanfear is a complicated character, and while she's indisputably a villain, she's also out for herself more than anyone else. In fact, Redditor cjwatson said as much in a discussion about the character, explaining that "Lanfear is fundamentally on Lanfear's side. Not 'good' by any stretch of the imagination, but her goals are her own."