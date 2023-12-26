Rebel Moon's Kora Vs Leonidas From 300: Zack Snyder Knows Who Wins In A Fight - Exclusive
Writer-director Zack Snyder has certainly directed his fair share of cinematic titans in his career, from Gerard Butler in "300" and Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, and Gal Gadot in his DC superhero movies, to Jeffrey Dean Morgan in "Watchmen" and Dave Bautista in "Army of the Dead." Now, in his gritty space epic "Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire," Snyder has added another member to his cinematic ensemble of ass-kickers with Sofia Boutella. Starting out the film as a quiet resident of the peaceful moon of Veldt, Boutella's character, Kora, reveals that she has lethal skills when the farming settlement she lives in is threatened by the tyrants of the militaristic planet known as the Motherworld.
Since Snyder has brought so many ass-kicking characters to the big screen throughout his career, Looper posed a question to him about a cinematic fantasy battle in an exclusive interview: Who would win if you threw Butler's King Leonidas from "300" in a ring to take on Boutella's Kora from "Rebel Moon"?
"That's a pretty tough one. It depends. No weapons?" Snyder asked Looper. And yes, while both Leonidas and Kora are both highly skilled in weaponry, we established that they would have to toss their weapons aside for their cinematic showdown. "Kora might stand a chance because of her ... She has a much more modern warrior aesthetic, so she might have some techniques that Leonidas just doesn't have," Snyder said. "He's more of a brawler."
After learning that Snyder tipped his hand toward Kora in an imaginary battle with Leonidas, Boutella jubilantly pumped her fist while telling Looper, "Yes! I knew it, by the way!"
While Kora is tough, she's also compassionate, Snyder says
While Zack Snyder knows Sofia Boutella's Kora has the wherewithal to defeat Gerard Butler's King Leonidas in a fantasy fight, the writer-director is just as proud knowing that his "Rebel Moon" character has more to her than just her rough-and-tumble ways.
During "Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire," Kora explains to one of her fellow rebels, "Kindness is a virtue worth dying for." Snyder told us the line of dialogue was born of the character's backstory, where she evolved from being a soldier raised and trained in the violent environs of the Motherworld to a peaceful person once she escaped the planet and found a save haven on Veldt.
"She's a child of war; she's a warrior. She solves a lot of her problems with violence, and her exposure to this child — who is a child — [in a scene early in the movie, she] expressed kindness on a supernatural and pure level [that] changed her," Snyder explained to Looper. "She felt the difference between being aggressive with aggression as your primary motivator and kindness as your primary motivator."
Also starring Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, E. Duffy, Doona Bae, and Ed Skrein, "Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire" is streaming exclusively on Netflix.