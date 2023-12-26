Rebel Moon's Kora Vs Leonidas From 300: Zack Snyder Knows Who Wins In A Fight - Exclusive

Writer-director Zack Snyder has certainly directed his fair share of cinematic titans in his career, from Gerard Butler in "300" and Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, and Gal Gadot in his DC superhero movies, to Jeffrey Dean Morgan in "Watchmen" and Dave Bautista in "Army of the Dead." Now, in his gritty space epic "Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire," Snyder has added another member to his cinematic ensemble of ass-kickers with Sofia Boutella. Starting out the film as a quiet resident of the peaceful moon of Veldt, Boutella's character, Kora, reveals that she has lethal skills when the farming settlement she lives in is threatened by the tyrants of the militaristic planet known as the Motherworld.

Since Snyder has brought so many ass-kicking characters to the big screen throughout his career, Looper posed a question to him about a cinematic fantasy battle in an exclusive interview: Who would win if you threw Butler's King Leonidas from "300" in a ring to take on Boutella's Kora from "Rebel Moon"?

"That's a pretty tough one. It depends. No weapons?" Snyder asked Looper. And yes, while both Leonidas and Kora are both highly skilled in weaponry, we established that they would have to toss their weapons aside for their cinematic showdown. "Kora might stand a chance because of her ... She has a much more modern warrior aesthetic, so she might have some techniques that Leonidas just doesn't have," Snyder said. "He's more of a brawler."

After learning that Snyder tipped his hand toward Kora in an imaginary battle with Leonidas, Boutella jubilantly pumped her fist while telling Looper, "Yes! I knew it, by the way!"