Triple Frontier 2: Netflix Sequel Gets Positive Update From Charlie Hunnam

Over the years, Netflix has managed to carve out an impressive stable of action movies, and they don't seem to be slowing down on the genre one bit. While it's been a few years since the streamer released "Triple Frontier," it looks like the first signs of a sequel may be incoming based on some comments that star Charlie Hunnam made to The Mary Sue. "Nothing guaranteed, but I just set up recently as the main producer on a potential sequel to 'Triple Frontier' at Netflix," Hunnam said, describing the project as being in its very early stages. This news, while clearly just a start, will likely go some way toward sparking the excitement of fans of the first film.

Though the inkling that a "Triple Frontier" sequel could be inbound is noteworthy for Netflix subscribers, at least one aspect will need to change if the franchise does return. This is because Ben Affleck's Tom "Redfly" Davis was killed off toward the end of the first movie, meaning that a potential sequel would be missing one of its central characters and one of its biggest stars.