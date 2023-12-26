Triple Frontier 2: Netflix Sequel Gets Positive Update From Charlie Hunnam
Over the years, Netflix has managed to carve out an impressive stable of action movies, and they don't seem to be slowing down on the genre one bit. While it's been a few years since the streamer released "Triple Frontier," it looks like the first signs of a sequel may be incoming based on some comments that star Charlie Hunnam made to The Mary Sue. "Nothing guaranteed, but I just set up recently as the main producer on a potential sequel to 'Triple Frontier' at Netflix," Hunnam said, describing the project as being in its very early stages. This news, while clearly just a start, will likely go some way toward sparking the excitement of fans of the first film.
Though the inkling that a "Triple Frontier" sequel could be inbound is noteworthy for Netflix subscribers, at least one aspect will need to change if the franchise does return. This is because Ben Affleck's Tom "Redfly" Davis was killed off toward the end of the first movie, meaning that a potential sequel would be missing one of its central characters and one of its biggest stars.
What could a Triple Frontier sequel be about?
Charlie Hunnam, who played William "Ironhead" Miller in "Triple Frontier," also offered a few more minor details that could help plant the seeds for the sequel's plot. "So we're working on that," Hunnam explained. "It's in its absolute infancy, but I feel like I've got a lot more to say about the sort of afterlife of military personnel. I'm really hopeful," the actor-producer concluded.
Though Ben Affleck probably won't be back, the other four main cast members, including Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, Garret Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal, could all return to reprise their roles for a "Triple Frontier" sequel. Meanwhile, the possibility of a return for co-writer and director J.C. Chandor would likely spark even more excitement for fans of the first film.
As for the focus of this potential "Triple Frontier" sequel, it could potentially follow the plans to retrieve the rest of the money that the team stashed in a ravine toward the end of the first film. This would allow for a reason to reunite the Special Forces team that was the focus of the original plot and also pave the way for more of the action and intensity that viewers will remember. Still, for now, fans will just have to keep their ears to the ground for further details.