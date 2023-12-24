Is Amber Heard's Mera Dead Or Alive: What Happens To The DC Character In Aquaman 2

Amber Heard's legal drama with Johnny Depp raised doubts about her future in the DCEU. Some reports noted that Heard was almost fired from "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which never happened in the end. However, she said that some people wanted her gone from the film, and it was an uphill battle to retain her role.

Heard claimed that she had to fight to remain in the movie, and her role was seriously diminished every time she received a new iteration of the film's script. According to the Mera actor, she was originally supposed to have a big fight scene, but it was ultimately removed.

Director James Wan has since responded to Heard's claims, stating that Mera was never supposed to be a major focus point in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Wan said that the first film is about Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Mera's romantic journey, while the sequel is about the titular character's relationship with Orm. The situation is unclear at the time of this writing, but it seems that Heard hoped for more to do in the movie.