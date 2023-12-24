Is Amber Heard's Mera Dead Or Alive: What Happens To The DC Character In Aquaman 2
"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has finally swam into theaters, answering some of the biggest questions surrounding the movie regarding Amber Heard's role. The actor, who plays Mera in the film, was involved in a controversial court case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, which put her DC future in doubt. However, the franchise stuck by the performer, and her character survives the events of the sequel.
Of course, some moments in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" put Mera in peril. In one scene, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) attacks Atlantis, and she gets wounded during the onslaught. Later on, she experiences a near-death experience when the same villain hurls a trident at her, but Orm (Patrick Wilson) catches the weapon before it can do any damage. Despite surviving, however, Mera's role in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" isn't what Heard originally envisioned for the character. She claims that it was supposed to have been more substantial, noting that she was almost removed from the project as well.
Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2 was diminished
Amber Heard's legal drama with Johnny Depp raised doubts about her future in the DCEU. Some reports noted that Heard was almost fired from "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which never happened in the end. However, she said that some people wanted her gone from the film, and it was an uphill battle to retain her role.
Heard claimed that she had to fight to remain in the movie, and her role was seriously diminished every time she received a new iteration of the film's script. According to the Mera actor, she was originally supposed to have a big fight scene, but it was ultimately removed.
Director James Wan has since responded to Heard's claims, stating that Mera was never supposed to be a major focus point in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Wan said that the first film is about Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Mera's romantic journey, while the sequel is about the titular character's relationship with Orm. The situation is unclear at the time of this writing, but it seems that Heard hoped for more to do in the movie.