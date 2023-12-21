Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Review: Soggy Sequel That Sinks Without A Trace

Earlier this year, I was one of the few critics to give a positive review to "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," and if nothing else, this "Aquaman" sequel served to affirm my decision there. In a film so devoid of thought toward the wider human cost of its plot, it's hard not to look back more fondly toward a blockbuster rooted in genuine character anxieties, one that actually cares about the people in the city its heroes are saving. I'm not sure "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" even cares about Atlantis, let alone the climate-ravaged surface world.

While the performances are either checked-out or incoherent compared to prior characterizations — Jason Momoa now bafflingly plays Arthur Curry like a man-child instead of a surfer bro, solely obsessed with drinking Guinness, eating burgers, and not much else — the same can't be said of James Wan's work behind the camera. He still excels at single-take action sequences, and his VFX team handily avoids the uncanny valley when having digital creations converse with actors. There is enough filmmaking craft on display to remind us that Wan's abilities aren't solely restricted to the horror genre. Admittedly, like Sam Raimi and Peter Jackson before him, he does make those ghoulish directorial instincts apparent where possible, but he doesn't weave in his nightmarish imagery with quite as much care as they did in their respective blockbuster franchises. Certain sequences have clearly been engineered to function as "jump scares," for example, even though this movie is far tamer than his other work. His horror bonafides are slightly different from those filmmakers', not least because comedy was largely absent from his earlier work whereas it helped drive theirs; Wan still can't make those two genres work in tandem here, two films into the franchise.

Speaking of the comedy, Wan doesn't just pause for jump scares that never come, but he does it for laughter too. Arthur and Orm's sibling relationship is characterized by them constantly bickering over everything — but without any punchlines that could help take this odd couple archetype to the next level. Wan seems to think that just pausing after one describes the other as having a "tight butthole" is a joke in and of itself, and the silence from my audience for the three seconds afterward was a deeply painful experience. None of the comedy feels particularly fresh either — the opening montage contrasting his life underwater and on the surface, unimaginatively scored to "Born to Be Wild," tries to get comedic mileage out of Arthur's baby son peeing on his face while his nappy gets changed. It's not funny the first time, and it doesn't start getting funny when it's repeated a minute later, either. Even the way the movie revisits scenes people found amusing in the first doesn't seem to understand what made them funny in the first place. Most notably, the drumming octopus is back and briefly becomes a sidekick. We don't see him play the drums once.

The biggest surprise is that, after rumors that a major disaster was imminent all year, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is the worst kind of bad movie; both unengaged and unengaging, made with enough clear skill to make you feel genuinely sorry for the director tasked with finding any signs of life within his cast. Everybody expected the DCEU to go out with a deeply embarrassing bang. It barely let out a whimper.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" swims into theaters on December 22.