Quentin Tarantino's Star Wars: This Fan-Made Concept Video Is Too Good To Be True

What if Quentin Tarantino made a "Star Wars" movie is a question you won't stop thinking about after watching this fan-made concept video.

One of the most prolific directors working today, Tarantino continues to excite with every new project. Difficult to describe and never pegged down by one genre, the famous writer-director has delivered certified hits like "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and "Kill Bill" over the years, cementing his status as an auteur who continues to redefine his style with each new project. Now, one fan has an idea for Tarantino's next project ... and it's absolutely out of this world — literally.

Using artificial intelligence, YouTuber Yellow Medusa has debuted a concept video imagining what a Tarantino-directed "Star Wars" film could look like. An intriguing idea to say the least, Yellow Medusa leans on Tarantino's various quirks and narrative stylings to create a near two-minute video that walks audiences through what the director's take on "Star Wars: A New Hope" could be. In the fan video, Tarantino's frequent collaborator Samuel L. Jackson describes the hypothetical "Star Wars" picture, suggesting that the sci-fi film would make use of the director's signature use of interconnected storylines, separated by chapters, not unlike how "Pulp Fiction" is presented.

The first chapter focuses on Luke Skywalker (played by "Django Unchained" star Leonardo DiCaprio) teaming up with Obi-Wan Kenobi for a blood-riddled saga to avenge the death of his parents. Chapter two reinterprets Han Solo and Chewbacca's odyssey, pitching their segment as a gangster picture. The final chapter is a chaotic take on Princess Leia's side quest aboard the Death Star, taking cues from Shosanna's storyline from "Inglorious Basterds."