Quentin Tarantino's Star Wars: This Fan-Made Concept Video Is Too Good To Be True
What if Quentin Tarantino made a "Star Wars" movie is a question you won't stop thinking about after watching this fan-made concept video.
One of the most prolific directors working today, Tarantino continues to excite with every new project. Difficult to describe and never pegged down by one genre, the famous writer-director has delivered certified hits like "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and "Kill Bill" over the years, cementing his status as an auteur who continues to redefine his style with each new project. Now, one fan has an idea for Tarantino's next project ... and it's absolutely out of this world — literally.
Using artificial intelligence, YouTuber Yellow Medusa has debuted a concept video imagining what a Tarantino-directed "Star Wars" film could look like. An intriguing idea to say the least, Yellow Medusa leans on Tarantino's various quirks and narrative stylings to create a near two-minute video that walks audiences through what the director's take on "Star Wars: A New Hope" could be. In the fan video, Tarantino's frequent collaborator Samuel L. Jackson describes the hypothetical "Star Wars" picture, suggesting that the sci-fi film would make use of the director's signature use of interconnected storylines, separated by chapters, not unlike how "Pulp Fiction" is presented.
The first chapter focuses on Luke Skywalker (played by "Django Unchained" star Leonardo DiCaprio) teaming up with Obi-Wan Kenobi for a blood-riddled saga to avenge the death of his parents. Chapter two reinterprets Han Solo and Chewbacca's odyssey, pitching their segment as a gangster picture. The final chapter is a chaotic take on Princess Leia's side quest aboard the Death Star, taking cues from Shosanna's storyline from "Inglorious Basterds."
Quentin Tarantino's Star Wars would be something special
The fan-made concept video for Quentin Tarantino's "Star Wars" is an intriguing idea, filled with references and nods to the writer-director's unique storytelling quirks. The "Star Wars" pitch ends with Samuel L. Jackson's narrator discussing how all three "timelines" or chapters would collide by the end, leaving it up to the viewer to imagine what the film's third act would look like.
What makes the video particularly intriguing is how it reinterprets the "Star Wars: A New Hope" template in a way that only the Oscar winner could pull off. From turning the meek Luke Skywalker into a vengeful, kung-fu-proficient Jedi, to making Emperor Palpatine a film buff obsessed with watching "Tatooine Westerns on 35MM," the video does an excellent job of channeling Tarantino's vibe. Take note of the visuals too — the AI-created video is filled with unique takes on familiar "Star Wars" aesthetics. For example, the anxious C-3PO is depicted as a bad-ass droid with a gun.
Unfortunately, it's all but unlikely that Tarantino will direct a "Star Wars" film, as he has his eyes set on "The Movie Critic," which is reportedly set to be his tenth and final film. While concrete plot details regarding the film are minimal, it's definitely not going to be a sci-fi flick, which is no doubt a disappointment to "Star Wars" fans. And per the comments, it's clear that fans of the creative want to see him tackle the billion-dollar-grossing sci-fi franchise. "Somebody please make this happen and pay Quentin Tarantino, whatever his prices to do it!!!" wrote YouTube user @TheRTM.
We almost got a Quentin Tarantino sci-fi project
Quentin Tarantino is a huge cinephile, which is why it's no secret that the filmmaker absolutely adored watching "Star Wars" as a youth. "The movie completely carried me along and I was just rocking and rolling with these characters. ... When the lights came on, I felt like a million dollars," Tarantino told the Los Angeles Times about his first viewing of the George Lucas-directed classic. However, Tarantino has always been more of a "Star Trek" guy, so much so that he was close to directing an entry in the franchise.
Back in 2017, Tarantino expressed interest in making his own "Star Trek" flick, going so far as to tie down Mark L. Smith as the film's writer, with J. J. Abrams on board to produce. Unfortunately, the film, which was set to be R-rated, never saw the light of day. In a 2023 interview with Collider, Smith finally broke his silence on the unrealized sci-fi project, describing it as a film that would feature "Pulp Fiction"-like violence and a decent amount of profanity. "... [I]t was just really the edginess and the kind of that Tarantino flair, man, that he was bringing to it," Smith said "It would have been cool."
Based purely on Smith's statements, it seems like the "Star Trek" flick could have been a lot like the fan-made "Star Wars" concept. Ultimately, Smith explained that Tarantino abandoned the project because he couldn't reckon with the film being his tenth and final film.