Quentin Tarantino Claims One Thing Puts Star Trek Over Star Wars

Besides being a powerhouse filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino is something of a pop culture scholar as well. From his legendary background working in a Los Angeles video store to his current podcast with "Pulp Fiction" co-writer Roger Avary (via The Video Archives), fans have looked to Tarantino for his opinions on films and television. For example, when Tarantino mentions that a Steven Spielberg movie may be the best of all time or that "Friday" is one of the 10 best movies of the 1990s (via Far Out Magazine), fans take notice.

As a filmmaker, he all but pledged his allegiance to "Star Trek" when the opening on-screen text of his 2003 film, "Kill Bill: Vol. 1"referred to famous "Trek" characters with the text, "'Revenge is a dish best served cold' — Old Klingon proverb." Announced in 2017, Tarantino was even supposed to direct an R-rated "Star Trek" film based on a story he wrote with "The Revenant" writer Mark L. Smith. However, in early 2020, Tarantino announced on Indiewire that he was no longer attached, and the project joined a slew of other Tarantino films that failed to get off the ground. Regardless, the filmmaker has always felt partial to "Star Trek," even against the pop culture juggernaut it is often compared to, "Star Wars." He claims this opinion is for one very special and specific reason.