Aquaman 2 Confirms Whether Willem Dafoe's Vulko Is Dead

The following article contains spoilers for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"

With "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" now available, the DC Extended Universe that began with "Man of Steel" has come to an end. Unfortunately, not every character had a chance to see it through, and that includes Nuidis Vulko, played by Willem Dafoe in 2018's "Aquaman" and 2021's "Zack Snyder's Justice League." He functions as a mentor figure and is the one who encourages Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman (Jason Momoa), to seek out the Trident of Atlan. But he's absent in the sequel, which is explained away as him dying off-screen.

Vulko does not die in combat. Instead, it's described that he passed away from a plague that emerged from increasing pollution. Serving as an allegory for real-world concerns regarding environmental degradation, the source of the pollution is initially believed to be that from the rest of the planet, causing Aquaman to want to pursue an agreement of sorts between Atlantis and land dwellers. Later in the movie, it's revealed the rise in greenhouse gases is due to Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) utilizing orichalcum, a fuel source, to enhance his own powers. Vulko is merely a casualty in that pursuit, but there's a more practical reason why Dafoe couldn't star in "Aquaman 2."