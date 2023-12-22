Aquaman 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed: Is The Final DCEU Movie Fresh Or Rotten?

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" isn't just the sequel to 2018's "Aquaman," it's also set to be the final entry in Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe. Despite that fact, there's been very little anticipation surrounding the "Aquaman" sequel's late December release, and what little buzz there's been for the film has been largely negative up to this point. Unfortunately, if the early reviews for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" are any indication, it looks like moviegoers and comic book readers may have been right to keep their expectations and excitement for the film low.

The first wave of reviews for the new, James Wan-directed superhero adventure has been largely negative. As of this writing, the film currently holds only a 38% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. That means the movie has a decidedly "rotten" rating and, considering that its Tomatometer score is already based on nearly 100 reviews, the odds of it going up more than a few percentage points seem extremely low.

Obviously, this isn't the critical response that Warner Bros. or anyone involved in the film was likely hoping it would receive. The "Aquaman" sequel now seems primed to not only be a fitting final addition to a year of remarkable lows for superhero fans, but also send the DCEU out on a disappointingly lackluster note. Indeed, the film is shaping up to be one of its franchise's lowest-rated entries.