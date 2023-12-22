The Ending Of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Explained

To reverse King Atlan's spell and free Kordax, Kane needs the blood of Atlan's family. Before he can sacrifice Arthur's son, however, Arthur and Orm — reunited with Mera, Atlanna the Queen Mother (Nicole Kidman), King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren), the Brine King (John Rhys-Davies), and the forces of their respective realms — lay siege to the newly melted Necrus. During their final battle, Orm intercepts the cursed trident before it can kill Mera, freeing Kane from its influence and leaving him decisively unmatched against Arthur.

The spirit of Kordax uses Orm's hatred and resentment of Arthur to corrupt him, and — now imbued with the trident's power — Orm overpowers Arthur and bloodies him on the sacrificial altar. As the ice imprisoning Kordax melts, Arthur and Orm wrestle for the trident, its influence exploiting their negative feelings for one another. Arthur overcomes this by focusing on the memory of when he first met Orm, and how happy he was to finally have a brother. He then confesses these feelings to Orm, their newfound familial bond breaking the trident's hold over Orm long enough for him to let go and allow Arthur to hurl the trident at Kordax. Though Kordax initially stops the trident before it impales him, Arthur uses his own trident to destroy it and Kordax himself.

Later, Orm is set free by those present, who promise to presume him dead so that he may live a quiet life among humans. In the weeks that follow, Arthur reveals Atlantis' existence to the surface world, secures representation within the United Nations, and urges the world to unite to reverse the effect of the ongoing climate crisis.