Jason Momoa's Tragic True Life Story

It'll come as no surprise to Jason Momoa fans that he is extremely proud of his heritage. Often taking roles that link to his multiple cultures, Momoa has talked often and openly about his mixed background. Born in Hawaii, his father was a native of the islands. Meanwhile, Momoa's mother, of German and Irish descent, also has an Indigenous American connection in her bloodline. Sadly, the actor's parents separated when he was young, and he spent most of his childhood living in Norwalk, Iowa, alongside his maternal family.

Momoa's world expanded when he turned 12 and began visiting his father in Hawaii more frequently. "I would spend my summers there," the actor said in an interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. However, his father saw the value of his son growing up on the mainland. "His mom is awesome. I'm so proud of her hanging strong and teaching him things you don't learn much about here in Hawaii," said Joseph Momoa. "I told him, you need to go and gain all this knowledge, and when you graduate you can come back here any time you want. Hawaii is always here." The young Momoa would later utilize his mixed upbringing when he portrayed a superhero from two different worlds. "I think it's almost the story of 'Aquaman,'" said his father. "When his mom has to leave him and jumps back in the water, that's me, I have to leave my son."