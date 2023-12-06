Aquaman 2's Box Office Opening Is Shaping Up To Be Another Superhero Disaster

Early signs say "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" could flounder at the box office.

Fresh off the divisive "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and the maligned theatrical cut of "Justice League," DC's theatrical slate found a boon in 2018's "Aquaman." Directed by horror-turned-action junkie James Wan and starring the ever-charismatic Jason Momoa in the titular role, the film was a huge question mark until it hit cinemas that holiday season. Aquaman had been one of the most ridiculed characters in DC's slate, and many wondered if a movie starring him could succeed.

Against the odds, "Aquaman" turned into DC's greatest success, grossing a whopping $335 million domestically despite facing adequate competition from family-friendly pics like "Bumblebee" and "Mary Poppins Returns." Thanks to a stellar, nearly $300 million showing from China, Wan's film wracked up $1.14 billion worldwide. But things aren't looking too good for the long-gestating sequel, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Box Office Pro has shared its opening weekend prediction, suggesting a domestic haul between $32 million and $42 million. The movie opens on December 22 alongside Illumination's animated comedy, "Migration."

Box Office Pro's long-range forecast for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" isn't optimistic either, with the outlet suggesting it will wrap up its domestic run anywhere between a mediocre $105 million to a decent $168 million. With the theatrical landscape shifting and audiences less than enthused with superhero offerings, it's possible that the $205 million-budgeted picture could be another disaster for DC.