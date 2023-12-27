Who Is Erik James Brown From Deadliest Catch's F/V Summer Bay Crew?

Discovery's "Deadliest Catch," which follows the dangerous work of multiple fishermen on crab fishing vessels across Alaska's Bering Sea, has introduced several fan-favorite captains and crews across its 19-season run.

Fans of the reality series will likely be familiar with the crew of F/V Summer Bay, captained by "Wild" Bill Wichrowski, who joined the reality series in 2010 during the sixth season. However, there is one crew member with whom "Deadliest Catch" audiences may not be as familiar: Erik James Brown, known only as "Erik James" on IMDb.

Brown has been a member of Wild Bill's Summer Bay crew for at least four years now. However, the fisherman has only been credited in three episodes of "Deadliest Catch," according to his official IMDb page. Brown made his first credited appearance on the dangerous reality series as a greenhorn, i.e., someone new to the fishing industry or the crew. He made his Discovery debut in the Season 15 episodes "Battle of Kings" and "Price of Punishment" in 2019.