Yellowstone 'Red-State Show' Criticism Addressed By Summer Higgins Actor Piper Perabo

In a lot of ways, a show like "Yellowstone" defies conventional descriptors about what a TV drama can be. A neo-western and political thriller, a family drama, and a corporate thriller all at once, the wide reach of Taylor Sheridan's hit series can likely be linked to how many different groups it connects with.

This is something that "Yellowstone" star Piper Perabo seemed to recognize when she spoke with The Hollywood Reporter. Questioned on what she thinks of the series' "red-state show" assessment, she balked at the oversimplification and pointed out that breaking the show down that way doesn't really help her or anyone else.

"I don't really pay attention to it because I'm not sure it's very useful for how to play Summer," Perabo explained. "But what I like about doing it is that Taylor and I don't always agree politically. And through knowing each other socially and making this show, we realize that we fight for a lot more common things than we argue about," she went on. "I feel like that's happening with John and Summer, and I would hope we can have that happen in America."