Super Smash Bros. Movie: Illumination Reportedly Wants Avengers-Style Project After Mario

One of the biggest pop culture surprises of 2023 has been the explosion in popularity of video game adaptations. The most pivotal of these successes came with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," an impressive take on the popular game series that went on to score over $1 billion globally at the box office.

Now, it looks like Illumination is aiming to double down on its bet with a far-reaching plan to create a Nintendo cinematic universe. The rumored pitch comes from Daniel Richtman, aka DanielRPK, a leaker with a solid track record in the entertainment industry. Richtman claims that Illumination hopes to move forward with a series of interconnected stories that would culminate in a "Super Smash Bros."-style team-up movie.

For those who are unfamiliar with "Super Smash Bros.," the franchise has been around for nearly 25 years and features Nintendo mainstays like Link, Samus, Yoshi, and, of course, Mario, as they duke it out to take down an interdimensional foe. While this may sound a bit tough to translate to the big screen, series fans will likely have noted that "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has already laid the groundwork for this possibility.