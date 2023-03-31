Chris Pratt Responds To Super Mario Bros. Backlash With One Request

The Mushroom Kingdom is under attack and only one man can save the day — Mario. This video game icon is getting another shot at the big screen after the '90s live-action film didn't exactly meet fan expectations. While it might seem like the animated venture would be perfect for the plumber and his brother Luigi, not everyone was happy; their concerns stemmed from Mario being voiced by "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt. Producers even stepped in to calm fans' fears. Pratt is taking it all in stride by making one request of the skeptics when the film premieres on April 5.

"Go watch the movie and then we can talk," the actor told Extra. He went on to add that viewers might need a second look at the film. After all, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" brings together a myriad of characters and lands from the famous Nintendo franchise. Pratt acknowledges the loyal fan base who have been openly skeptical but feels like it's staying true to the source material. "They're super nostalgic and really fun, and it's Illumination, so they know what they're doing."