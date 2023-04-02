Charlie Day Did A Lot Of Grunting For Super Mario Bros.

If there's one thing that the Mario brothers do a lot of — besides jumping, traveling through pipes, and clobbering monsters, it's grunting. Mario and Luigi grunt when they run into a wall, when they hit a cluster of spikes or some other physically dangerous peril, and sometimes they let out a grunt whenever they jump at all. If "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is going to be a faithful adaptation of its source material at all, it will need to contain an ample amount of grunts and groans. Fortunately, according to recent remarks from the film's own Luigi, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Charlie Day, it appears that the film's grunt quota is going to be filled.

Day and the film's controversial Mario voice actor Chris Pratt sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the upcoming animated feature, promising fans that their beloved classic video game series will be respected by the film — including, according to Day, the all-too-important grunting.

Day was surprised to learn that this was the most labor-intensive part of being a voice actor in an animated feature. "Oddly, that's the more grueling thing that you do," the actor said. "You get all the dialogue and the lines and then they say, if you've got any gas left, can you just give us a lot of what they call 'efforts,' and you do a lot of grunting and groaning and moaning and oohing and aahing," Day said. "You make yourself dizzy but that's half the fun."