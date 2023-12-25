Aquaman 2 Has A Post-Credits Scene - But It's Not The Ending DCEU Fans Deserve

While fans might be upset to see the last entry of the Snyderverse/DCEU roll out with a laugh, it feels like that was the safest route in the grand scheme of things. This franchise has been stripped for parts, with even its biggest stars no longer involved. To even include the silhouetted stand-in cameos as in "Peacemaker" or heroes missing a head like Superman in "Shazam" would highlight precisely where the DCEU faltered. Perhaps we could have gotten a tease of Arthur's future adventures, but why? No one is going to see them.

Instead, the only thing to do now is keep our fingers crossed that James Gunn's new DC Universe will be a stronger and more cohesive collection of stories than the ones we got. While it might seem a shame that this is the last time we'll see Jason Momoa in this world as one of its only remaining successful heroes, there's a chance that, if rumors are to be believed, he'll be turning up in the new DCU anyway. The talk of him landing the role of Lobo has been rocking around the rumor mill for some time, so it would be nice to see him play hero again, albeit a foul-mouthed one with murderous tendencies. For now, though, we'll always have Aquaman and a drum-playing octopus to look back on.