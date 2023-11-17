Blue Bloods Season 14 Premiere Date Officially Announced By CBS

"Blue Bloods" Season 14 was confirmed earlier this year, but Hollywood's SAG-AFTRA strike delayed its production and left the question of when the new season would air a mystery. The good news is that the popular crime drama now has a date for its return, with TV Insider confirming that the new season will premiere on February 16, 2024.

But what can fans expect from the upcoming episodes?

"Blue Bloods" Season 13's finale brought back some blasts from the past, much to the delight of many fans. The episode saw Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) once again join forces with Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito) to hunt down a killer. Unfortunately for the detectives, the murderer managed to escape, so viewers can probably expect that case to pick up again in the near future.

Of course, "Blue Bloods" fans can also look forward to the Reagan family having more of their beloved family dinners, and the nature of their jobs mean that they'll have plenty of cases to solve. That said, which members of the aforementioned cop family will return to enjoy good food and fight crime in New York City?