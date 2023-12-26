Why Wheel Of Time's Daniel Henney Hit An 'Impasse' Playing Lan Mandragoran - Exclusive

Looper recently had a chance to sit down for a chat with Daniel Henney, who plays Lan Mandragoran in Amazon Studios' "The Wheel of Time" series. As we discussed Season 2, we asked Henney how well he knew the massive collection of source material (14 monstrous books for the primary tale). The actor revealed that he didn't know the books well at all when he first got the gig as the Aragorn-esque character. However, he immediately began to do his homework, diving into the first few books with gusto. When he started getting scripts, though, it created an interesting challenge.

"I got to a point where it was affecting my ability ... when the scripts would come out," Henney explained, "because when you read Lan in the books, he reads very differently than the characters in the show. He's really different, so I found myself sort of at an impasse."

Henney has a point. While his on-screen character is overall similar to his stoic printed counterpart, there are some key differences in the scripts flowing out of the writer's room of showrunner Rafe Judkin's production. One fan Reddit feed posted after Season 1 sheds light on a few of these alterations, such as Lan's less expressive book personality or the fact that he can be very sassy with Moiraine. Most fans aren't too harsh, with the above-mentioned feed primarily existing to justify that Henney's adapted character is still excellent.