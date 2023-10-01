James Gunn Gives A Definitive Answer To The DC Universe's Biggest Question

As far as its cinematic efforts go, DC is at a bit of a crossroads at the moment. With the final three films from the DCEU, "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," and "Blue Beetle," having disappointed at the box office and "Superman: Legacy" expected to arrive in 2025, it's easy for fans to feel somewhat lost with regard to what's really going on with James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU.

Fortunately, Gunn himself is taking to social media to set things straight for DC fans during this changing of the guard. When a fan took to Threads to ask about what is or isn't canon as the transition continues, Gunn offered a clear and concise answer that will hopefully help fans understand exactly how things are going to be changing in the near future.

"Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos next year – a sort of aperitif to the DCU – & then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that," Gunn explained. "It's a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think it's okay to be confused on what's happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet."