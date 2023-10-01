James Gunn Gives A Definitive Answer To The DC Universe's Biggest Question
As far as its cinematic efforts go, DC is at a bit of a crossroads at the moment. With the final three films from the DCEU, "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," and "Blue Beetle," having disappointed at the box office and "Superman: Legacy" expected to arrive in 2025, it's easy for fans to feel somewhat lost with regard to what's really going on with James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU.
Fortunately, Gunn himself is taking to social media to set things straight for DC fans during this changing of the guard. When a fan took to Threads to ask about what is or isn't canon as the transition continues, Gunn offered a clear and concise answer that will hopefully help fans understand exactly how things are going to be changing in the near future.
"Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos next year – a sort of aperitif to the DCU – & then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that," Gunn explained. "It's a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think it's okay to be confused on what's happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet."
Some members of the DCEU could still return
So, there you have it. Though "The Flash" was set to be the bridge between the DCEU and the DCU, it looks like viewers who have skipped the last few DCEU efforts can rest easy; they'll easily be able to understand what's going on with James Gunn's DCU simply by watching "Creature Commandos" and "Superman: Legacy." Still, Gunn also confirmed that some characters would be returning, though he was cagey on whether their past events from the DCEU will be considered canon in the future.
"And, yes, some actors will be playing characters they've played in other stories & some plot points might be consistent with plot points from the dozens of films, shows & animated projects that have come from DC in the past," Gunn said. "But nothing is canon until CC and Legacy."
Though Gunn was vague about who might be returning, the most likely candidates are those from "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker." That's because both are previous Gunn efforts, and the writer-director tends to bring back actors and characters from his previous projects. With that in mind, fans can safely expect the likes of Peacemaker (John Cena), Weasel (Sean Gunn), John Economos (Steve Agee), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to be the most likely to return.