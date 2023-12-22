The Ending Of The Iron Claw Explained

By the time the credits roll on "The Iron Claw," audiences will have experienced the rise and fall of the Von Erich professional wrestling dynasty. It is a tragedy so Shakespearean that they'll struggle to believe it happened, and they'll likely be further stunned to find out that the true story was seemingly pared down to make it dramatically credible. Just before the WWE would launch professional wrestling to new heights of popularity, retired wrestler Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany) makes one last play to wrest the World Heavyweight title — and by extension, the future of the sport — from the hands of the power brokers that rule his life and into the hands of his four sons.

There's Kevin (Zac Efron), the eldest living brother and heir apparent to the Von Erich wrestling legacy; David (Harris Dickinson), the patient glue holding the family together as he waits for his time in the ring; Kerry (Jeremy Allen White), the genuine star-athlete of the family and an Olympic hopeful; and Mike (Stanley Simons), the baby of the family who would rather spend his days writing music. As the family grapples with unimaginable loss, professional aspirations, and the so-called "Von Erich family curse," the most costly battle of all will be the fight to overcome the competitive spirit that truly haunts the ill-fated family. Join us as we take a look at the ending of "The Iron Claw."