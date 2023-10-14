The Iron Claw: The True Story Behind Zac Efron's New Film Might Break Your Heart

Fans of Zac Efron and "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White have been eagerly awaiting the release of "The Iron Claw" ever since the first images were released, featuring the actors sporting unflattering haircuts and rippling muscles. "The Iron Claw" is set for a 2023 Christmas release and audiences have recently been treated to the first trailer showcasing Efron and White bouncing off turnbuckles and grappling in tights for the wrestling biopic. Subsequently, the trailer equally illuminates how faithful the upcoming film seemingly portrays one of sports entertainment's most tragic families: The Von Erichs.

Dominating the ring through multiple decades, Von Erich was the stage name for the Adkisson family who — over three generations — produced at least nine professional wrestlers. Although they were once some of the biggest names in the sport, the story of the Von Erich family is a Shakespearean-level tragedy. Over a single decade, four Von Erich brothers lost their lives, most of them passing away before reaching the age of 30. Not only does their heartbreaking tale involve the dismantling of a world-class family of entertainers, but it also highlights the pain and suffering that competitive professional wrestlers endure.

So, before Efron brings his bowl-cut and glistening muscles to the big screen, read all about the devastating true story of the Von Erichs.