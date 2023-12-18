The Iron Claw: Why A Tragic Von Erich Brother Was Cut From The Movie

Contains spoilers for "The Iron Claw"

"The Iron Claw" is all about family togetherness — the sort that both gladdens and binds and chokes those who become enmeshed in it. The true-life tragedy just might break your heart in half. But one Von Erich doesn't end up enmeshed in the movie's Greek tragedy; Chris Von Erich, the youngest son of Fritz and Doris, has been erased from the film completely.

It's a fairly shocking choice, since Chris, even if not as technically gifted as his brothers, is an important part of the Von Erich legacy. But that doesn't mean he's being ignored. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director and writer Sean Durkin explained that he condensed the personalities and life stories of Mike and Chris Von Erich into a single character due to time constraints.

Durkin explained that he wanted to include Chris in the film and that he appears in early drafts of the movie. "That was one of the toughest decisions I had to make," the director said. "You could make nine hours of 'The Godfather' on this family. I didn't have that opportunity, so I had to make choices of what could fit in a movie." Durkin went on to say that he hoped that combining Mike and Chris into a single figure would preserve the personalities of both men.