NCIS: Harmon Provides Update On Gibbs Return Ahead Of Season 21
Mark Harmon isn't ruling out a return to "NCIS." The actor, who played Leroy Gibbs on the series for 19 seasons, sat down with ET Online and spoke about the show's success, revealing that he's grateful it's survived for so long. During the conversation, Harmon also shed some light on Gibbs' current situation and gave fans a glimmer of hope about seeing him take on another case in Season 21.
He believes Gibbs is pursuing his hobbies at the moment, but it's possible that he could be pulled back into law enforcement. "He's probably sitting in a stream up in Alaska fishing," Harmon said. "Is he going to get out of the stream? I don't know. But if he is, I don't know about it."
The actor's words suggest that Gibbs' future lies in the hands of the creators, but he'd consider a comeback if the opportunity presents itself. Furthermore, Harmon has been open about how much he misses hanging out with his old colleagues, though he might demand a lighter schedule in the event of a return to the series.
Mark Harmon misses seeing the NCIS crew
Mark Harmon left "NCIS" in an on-screen capacity, but he's still listed as an executive producer, showing that he still has his toes dipped in this world. Furthermore, the 72-year-old is close to some of his former "NCIS" co-workers, as he explained in an interview with People. While he needed to recharge his batteries when he parted ways with the series, he's assured fans that he isn't retired from acting.
"I think for the longest time, I was just tired, to be honest. My workload was heavy every week. I took it seriously, and there were a lot of people there who did the same. I miss the camaraderie, the lunches at the tables, and hearing about people's families and what they're doing away from the show. But it's a job."
Since leaving "NCIS," Harmon has been able to focus on other projects, such as writing the non-fiction book "Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, a Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor." However, now that he's had time away from the procedural series to relax and do other things, he might want to catch up with some old friends.