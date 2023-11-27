NCIS: Harmon Provides Update On Gibbs Return Ahead Of Season 21

Mark Harmon isn't ruling out a return to "NCIS." The actor, who played Leroy Gibbs on the series for 19 seasons, sat down with ET Online and spoke about the show's success, revealing that he's grateful it's survived for so long. During the conversation, Harmon also shed some light on Gibbs' current situation and gave fans a glimmer of hope about seeing him take on another case in Season 21.

He believes Gibbs is pursuing his hobbies at the moment, but it's possible that he could be pulled back into law enforcement. "He's probably sitting in a stream up in Alaska fishing," Harmon said. "Is he going to get out of the stream? I don't know. But if he is, I don't know about it."

The actor's words suggest that Gibbs' future lies in the hands of the creators, but he'd consider a comeback if the opportunity presents itself. Furthermore, Harmon has been open about how much he misses hanging out with his old colleagues, though he might demand a lighter schedule in the event of a return to the series.