NCIS Stars React To The Death Of David McCallum

On September 25, 2023, David McCallum passed away. He had an extraordinary career that began in the 1950s, and he had numerous television credits to his name in the likes of "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," "Colditz," and "Sapphire & Steel." But for many, he'll always be known for playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in 20 seasons of "NCIS." He appeared in a more limited capacity from Seasons 16 to 20, but he made an impression any time he appeared on screen. Countless fans loved him, and his co-stars on "NCIS" have expressed their sadness and support for McCallum's family in the immediate aftermath of the news.

One of the first of McCallum's co-stars to post on X, formerly known on Twitter, was Lauren Holly, who played NCIS director Jenny Shepard from Seasons 3 through 5. She hasn't been on the show in a while, but McCallum clearly made an impression on her, as she posted, "RIP David McCallum. You were the kindest man. Thank you for being you."

A similar sentiment was shared on X by Michael Weatherly, who played special agent Tony DiNozzo Jr. He posted a lengthy tribute, ending with "No one did it better. We were lucky to have him bring us Ducky. Let's send all the love in the world to his beautiful family. Rest In Peace David."