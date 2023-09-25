NCIS Stars React To The Death Of David McCallum
On September 25, 2023, David McCallum passed away. He had an extraordinary career that began in the 1950s, and he had numerous television credits to his name in the likes of "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," "Colditz," and "Sapphire & Steel." But for many, he'll always be known for playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in 20 seasons of "NCIS." He appeared in a more limited capacity from Seasons 16 to 20, but he made an impression any time he appeared on screen. Countless fans loved him, and his co-stars on "NCIS" have expressed their sadness and support for McCallum's family in the immediate aftermath of the news.
One of the first of McCallum's co-stars to post on X, formerly known on Twitter, was Lauren Holly, who played NCIS director Jenny Shepard from Seasons 3 through 5. She hasn't been on the show in a while, but McCallum clearly made an impression on her, as she posted, "RIP David McCallum. You were the kindest man. Thank you for being you."
A similar sentiment was shared on X by Michael Weatherly, who played special agent Tony DiNozzo Jr. He posted a lengthy tribute, ending with "No one did it better. We were lucky to have him bring us Ducky. Let's send all the love in the world to his beautiful family. Rest In Peace David."
David McCallum touched numerous actors' lives
It's not hard to find evidence of how many lives David McCallum impacted. In addition to his co-stars, many fans have expressed how much they loved watching the actor on "NCIS" over the years. Other tributes can be found on Instagram, such as from Katrina Law, a new addition to the "NCIS" family, who posted a photo of McCallum with the caption, "R.I.P."
McCallum's death was also posted by the official "NCIS" Instagram account, NCISverse: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years. David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away." Executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North released a statement published by Parade, paying tribute to their friend, "He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke. From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed."
More tributes will undoubtedly come in throughout the following days, but McCallum's passing has particular resonance on September 25. It's CBS' official "NCIS Day" that includes a mini-marathon on the network. For many, there was no "NCIS" without McCallum, and when Season 21 finally comes around, it will be tough to watch.