Rand's Wheel Of Time Season 2 Haircut Means More Than You Think, Admits Josha Stradowski - Exclusive

"The Wheel of Time" is a story that is chock full of characters, yet the one who clearly stands out from the rest is Rand al'Thor. The obvious differentiating factor here is the fact that Rand is the Dragon Reborn, a reincarnated hero who is destined to save or break the world. Josha Stradowski, who plays Rand in Amazon Studios' "The Wheel of Time" adaptation, said as much in a recent interview with Looper. "That's the fun bit," he declared. "He goes from the shepherd, the young man, to the savior of the world, basically, or the guy that breaks it."

While Rand stands out due to his destiny, his physical appearance also betrays his unique nature — especially his red hair, which is not common in his home region of the Two Rivers. In Season 2 of the show, Rand shaved his crimson locks down to a neat buzz cut. In the story, this is to try to keep a low profile and avoid being recognized. However, in our conversation, Stradowski added that it also stemmed from a personal choice.

"I have this tradition that after shooting," the Dutch actor explained, "with Rand Season 1, I walked around with red hair for two years — and the fastest way to get rid of it is to shave my head. After Season 1, I did that, and they saw that and took that idea for Season 2."

Stradowski went on to say, "I love that idea, because it's not only because of the color of his hair that he's more anonymous, but it was also to sacrifice the past. It's literally shaving off all your hair and leaving it behind and, trying at least, to be reborn."